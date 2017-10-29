Top Stories
Sun, 29 October 2017 at 11:53 am

Jay-Z Responds to Texans Owner's 'Inmates Running the Prison' Comment

Jay-Z Responds to Texans Owner's 'Inmates Running the Prison' Comment

Jay-Z has issued a response to the controversial comments made by the owner of the Houston Texans football team, Bob McNair.

McNair said in a meeting of NFL owners, “we can’t have the inmates running the prison,” and he has since issued an apology.

On stage during the opening of his 4:44 tour, Jay-Z told the crowd, “[They’re] injuring themselves on the field, giving it all they got. That’s how they look at you. That’s what they think about you. We got so much further to go. The truth is we all believe in whatever you believe in. God, Allah. Whatever you believe in, we come from one source which means we are all brothers and sisters at the end of the day.”
Photos: Getty
