Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen &amp; Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen & Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 12:56 am

Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Marries Chris Buckner - See Her Dress!

Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Marries Chris Buckner - See Her Dress!

Deena Cortese is a married woman!

The 30-year-old former Jersey Shore star married Chris Buckner at the Laurita Winery on Saturday (October 28) in her hometown New Egypt, New Jersey.

Deena was supported at her nuptials by her former roommates and co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenny “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – who all took to social medias to share photos from the wedding.

Deena and Chris have been together since 2011 and he proposed to her last year.

See Deena‘s dress in the gallery below.

Congrats Deena and Chris!

Crew back together for Deena’s Wedding! I LOVE YOU MAMA MEATBALL!!! @deenanicolemtv💞

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

See more photos inside…

@deenanicolemtv Wedding !! 🕺🎉 @djpaulyd @vinnyguadagnino @snooki

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

@deenanicolemtv Wedding!! 👰🏻@snooki

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

#justacoupleofbucks @deenanicolemtv Wedding!! 👰🏻

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

New suit, Who Dis!! @deenanicolemtv Wedding !!🕺🎉 @djpaulyd

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Buckner, Deena Cortese, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr