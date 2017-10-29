Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Marries Chris Buckner - See Her Dress!

Deena Cortese is a married woman!

The 30-year-old former Jersey Shore star married Chris Buckner at the Laurita Winery on Saturday (October 28) in her hometown New Egypt, New Jersey.

Deena was supported at her nuptials by her former roommates and co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenny “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – who all took to social medias to share photos from the wedding.

Deena and Chris have been together since 2011 and he proposed to her last year.

See Deena‘s dress in the gallery below.

Congrats Deena and Chris!

Crew back together for Deena’s Wedding! I LOVE YOU MAMA MEATBALL!!! @deenanicolemtv💞 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

