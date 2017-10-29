Jessica Alba Cradles Her Baby Bump at LAX Airport

Jessica Alba arrives in style at LAX Airport after her flight on Friday night (October 27) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actress and businesswoman cradled her baby bump in a chic navy and tan jumpsuit and hat as she arrived home from her quick business trip to New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

The day before, Jessica was spotted wearing a black trench coat and hoop earrings as was spotted leaving her hotel in NYC.

In case you missed it, Jessica recently revealed that she and Cash Warren are expecting a son!