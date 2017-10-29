Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen &amp; Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen & Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 4:00 am

Jessica Alba Cradles Her Baby Bump at LAX Airport

Jessica Alba Cradles Her Baby Bump at LAX Airport

Jessica Alba arrives in style at LAX Airport after her flight on Friday night (October 27) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actress and businesswoman cradled her baby bump in a chic navy and tan jumpsuit and hat as she arrived home from her quick business trip to New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

The day before, Jessica was spotted wearing a black trench coat and hoop earrings as was spotted leaving her hotel in NYC.

In case you missed it, Jessica recently revealed that she and Cash Warren are expecting a son!
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica alba cuddles her baby bump at lax airport 01
jessica alba cuddles her baby bump at lax airport 02
jessica alba cuddles her baby bump at lax airport 03
jessica alba cuddles her baby bump at lax airport 04
jessica alba cuddles her baby bump at lax airport 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Jessica Alba

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr