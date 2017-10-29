Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna & Michael Jackson for Halloween

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 9:50 am

Jessica Chastain & Sarah Jessica Parker Speak About Inclusion in Hollywood

Jessica Chastain and Sarah Jessica Parker pose for photos together at the 2017 Produced By New York Conference and Educational Forum on Saturday (October 28) in New York City.

The two actresses spoke about inclusion and progress of women in the industry at the Producers Guild of America panel.

“There’s something that women can do. … We need to stop apologizing,” Jessica told the crowd. “In any industry, a woman should feel confident.” She continued, “We need to put ourselves forward.”
