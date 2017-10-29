Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Kim &amp; Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna &amp; Michael Jackson for Halloween

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna & Michael Jackson for Halloween

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 12:15 pm

'Jigsaw' Dominates Halloween Weekend Box Office!

'Jigsaw' Dominates Halloween Weekend Box Office!

The Saw-inspired movie Jigsaw debuted to a strong $16.2 million this weekend at the box office!

The horror film provided lots of scares in the weekend leading up to Halloween this coming Tuesday.

In its second weekend at the box office, Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween raked in $10 million.

Rounding out the top five were Geostorm, Happy Death Day, and Blade Runner 2049, which earned $5.6, $5.0 and $3.9 million, respectively.

What did you see at the movies this Halloweekend!? Vote in the poll below!
Just Jared on Facebook
jigsaw end credits 01
jigsaw end credits 02
jigsaw end credits 03
jigsaw end credits 04
jigsaw end credits 05
jigsaw end credits 06

Photos: Lionsgate
Posted to: Box Office, Jigsaw, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr