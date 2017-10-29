'Jigsaw' Dominates Halloween Weekend Box Office!

The Saw-inspired movie Jigsaw debuted to a strong $16.2 million this weekend at the box office!

The horror film provided lots of scares in the weekend leading up to Halloween this coming Tuesday.

In its second weekend at the box office, Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween raked in $10 million.

Rounding out the top five were Geostorm, Happy Death Day, and Blade Runner 2049, which earned $5.6, $5.0 and $3.9 million, respectively.

What did you see at the movies this Halloweekend!? Vote in the poll below!