Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage Talk Playing Sheldon on 'Ellen' - Watch!

It’s two Sheldons at once on Ellen!

Jim Parsons and Iain Armitage visited Ellen DeGeneres on Monday’s episode (October 30) of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 44-year-old Big Bang Theory star spoke about the Houston Astros, his home town, and their World Series run, as well as his experience meeting Astros pitcher Justin Verlander at his gym. Jim also discussed his recent marriage to Todd Spiewak after fifteen years of being together.

Later on, 9-year-old Young Sheldon actor Iain joined to discuss what it’s like working with Jim as his Sheldon coach, and his plans to stay in acting – as long as he remains nice.

