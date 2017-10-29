John Legend Joins Whoopi Goldberg at Philly Fights Cancer Fundraiser

John Legend throws up his boxing gloves as he arrives at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 3 Fundraiser on Saturday night (October 28) in Philadelphia, Penn.

The 38-year-old singer/songwriter was joined at the event by Whoopi Goldberg.

The fundraiser was held to raise money for the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine.

The day before, John took to Instagram to share a super sweet photo of his 1-year-old daughter Luna!

