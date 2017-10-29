Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen & Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 1:22 am

John Legend Joins Whoopi Goldberg at Philly Fights Cancer Fundraiser

John Legend Joins Whoopi Goldberg at Philly Fights Cancer Fundraiser

John Legend throws up his boxing gloves as he arrives at the Philly Fights Cancer: Round 3 Fundraiser on Saturday night (October 28) in Philadelphia, Penn.

The 38-year-old singer/songwriter was joined at the event by Whoopi Goldberg.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend

The fundraiser was held to raise money for the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine.

The day before, John took to Instagram to share a super sweet photo of his 1-year-old daughter Luna!

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

10+ pictures inside of John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg arriving at the event…
