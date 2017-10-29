Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna & Michael Jackson for Halloween

Top Stories
Kim Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian channeled Madonna and Michael Jackson for their Halloween costumes on Saturday (October 28).

Kourtney dressed as the late Michael Jackson while Kim took on Madonna, and they posted lots of videos of their looks.

“My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves!,” Kim tweeted out that night. She dressed as Cher with Jonathan Cheban dressed as Sonny Bono.

