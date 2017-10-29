Top Stories
Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 9:34 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Pumpkin Picking for Halloween!

Kourtney Kardashian is fully getting into Halloween mode.

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted at the pumpkin patch on Sunday (October 29) in Moorpark, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney wore a bright orange dress and a jean jacket on the trip to the pumpkin patch to pick out pumpkins for Halloween, where she was accompanied by her five-year-old daughter Penelope and a friend.

Kourtney was recently spotted checking out condos with her realtor. She and sister Kim Kardashian dressed as Madonna and Michael Jackson over the weekend for a pre-Halloween celebration.
Photos: BACKGRID
