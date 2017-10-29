Top Stories
Sun, 29 October 2017 at 6:10 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Comfy While Looking at Condos!

Kourtney Kardashian might be planning to make a move!

The 38-year-old reality TV star was spotted looking cute and casual while spending the day out with her realtor looking at condos on Sunday (October 29) in Los Angeles.

Is Kourtney looking for a new place?

One night before, Kourtney and her sister Kim Kardashian dressed up as Madonna and Michael Jackson for Halloween.

“My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves!,” Kim tweeted out that night.

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

