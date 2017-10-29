Top Stories
Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Kygo & Oliver Nelson feat. Bonnie McKee: 'Riding Shotgun' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kygo & Oliver Nelson feat. Bonnie McKee: 'Riding Shotgun' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kygo is back with another serving from his forthcoming album called “Riding Shotgun” featuring Bonnie McKee and Oliver Nelson, which you can listen to right here!

The 26-year-old Norwegian DJ and producer released his collaboration with Oliver and Bonnie on Sunday (October 29), just head of the release of his album Kids In Love on November 3.

The upcoming album also includes “Never Let You Go” with John Newman, which was released on Friday (October 27).

Listen to “Riding Shotgun” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to read the “Riding Shotgun” lyrics!
