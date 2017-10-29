Liam Hemsworth Meets Up With Fans In Savannah

Liam Hemsworth flashes a hint of a smile while going to pay the parking meter on Saturday (October 28) in Savannah, Ga.

That same day, the 27-year-old actor changed up his outfit while enjoying his day off, running into a group of fans who he posed for photos with.

Earlier that week, Liam showed off his shirtless body as he hit the beach on Tybee Island, the same place where he met his fiancee Miley Cyrus back in 2009.

Liam is back in town to film his upcoming action-thriller Killerman. He plays a money launderer suffering from amnesia after a freak accident during a deal gone wrong.