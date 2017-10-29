Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 2:15 pm

Liam Hemsworth Meets Up With Fans In Savannah

Liam Hemsworth Meets Up With Fans In Savannah

Liam Hemsworth flashes a hint of a smile while going to pay the parking meter on Saturday (October 28) in Savannah, Ga.

That same day, the 27-year-old actor changed up his outfit while enjoying his day off, running into a group of fans who he posed for photos with.

Earlier that week, Liam showed off his shirtless body as he hit the beach on Tybee Island, the same place where he met his fiancee Miley Cyrus back in 2009.

Liam is back in town to film his upcoming action-thriller Killerman. He plays a money launderer suffering from amnesia after a freak accident during a deal gone wrong.
Just Jared on Facebook
liam hemsworth meets up with fans in savannah 01
liam hemsworth meets up with fans in savannah 02
liam hemsworth meets up with fans in savannah 03
liam hemsworth meets up with fans in savannah 04

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr