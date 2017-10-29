Mandy Moore Says New Music Is in Her Future & Reveals Who She Wants to Work With!

For those of you missing Mandy Moore‘s music like candy, she’s got good news: she’s considering a return to music!

The 33-year-old This Is Us actress and singer revealed in a Today interview published on Sunday (October 29) that she may work on a new project…and she wants to work with her new fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith!

“I live with a musician who’s an incredible songwriter. I wouldn’t be surprised if we make music together,” she said.

“In some way I think we’ll write it together and maybe he’ll play on it…I’ll have to hold him to that. I’m putting it out there publicly now!” she jokingly added.

Watch her discuss new music below!