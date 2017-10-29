Top Stories
Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 7:51 pm

Mandy Moore Says New Music Is in Her Future & Reveals Who She Wants to Work With!

Mandy Moore Says New Music Is in Her Future & Reveals Who She Wants to Work With!

For those of you missing Mandy Moore‘s music like candy, she’s got good news: she’s considering a return to music!

The 33-year-old This Is Us actress and singer revealed in a Today interview published on Sunday (October 29) that she may work on a new project…and she wants to work with her new fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mandy Moore

“I live with a musician who’s an incredible songwriter. I wouldn’t be surprised if we make music together,” she said.

“In some way I think we’ll write it together and maybe he’ll play on it…I’ll have to hold him to that. I’m putting it out there publicly now!” she jokingly added.

Watch her discuss new music below!

Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Brad Barket; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr