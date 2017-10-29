Matthew McConaughey Flaunts His Biceps During Morning Run!

Matthew McConaughey is showing off his buff muscles!

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor flaunted his biceps during his morning run on Saturday (October 28) in Miami, Florida.

Matt is in Miami to begin production on his new movie Beach Bum – a comedy about”the misadventures of Moondog (Matt), a rebellious and lovable rogue who lives life large,” Variety reports. Isla Fisher will be playing his wife in the movie.

Later that day, Matt‘s wife Camila Alves was spotted stocking up on groceries.

