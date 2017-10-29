Matthew Morrison is a 'Proud Papa' at His Annual Halloween Party!

Matthew Morrison is embracing fatherhood!

The 38-year-old former Glee star was spotted arriving at his 6th annual Halloween bash wearing a “Proud Papa” shirt while carrying a diaper bag filled with pacifiers, clothes, and toys on Saturday night (October 28) at the Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew Morrison

Matt and wife Renee welcomed their first child son Revel earlier this month.

Earlier that night, Renee took to Instagram to share a cute selfie with Revel.