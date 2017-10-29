Top Stories
Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen &amp; Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen & Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

J.J. Watt Tosses First Pitch Despite a Broken Leg (Video)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 2:19 am

Matthew Morrison is a 'Proud Papa' at His Annual Halloween Party!

Matthew Morrison is a 'Proud Papa' at His Annual Halloween Party!

Matthew Morrison is embracing fatherhood!

The 38-year-old former Glee star was spotted arriving at his 6th annual Halloween bash wearing a “Proud Papa” shirt while carrying a diaper bag filled with pacifiers, clothes, and toys on Saturday night (October 28) at the Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew Morrison

Matt and wife Renee welcomed their first child son Revel earlier this month.

Earlier that night, Renee took to Instagram to share a cute selfie with Revel.
Just Jared on Facebook
matthew morrison is a proud papa at his annual halloween party 01
matthew morrison is a proud papa at his annual halloween party 02
matthew morrison is a proud papa at his annual halloween party 03
matthew morrison is a proud papa at his annual halloween party 04
matthew morrison is a proud papa at his annual halloween party 05
matthew morrison is a proud papa at his annual halloween party 06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: 2017 Halloween, Matthew Morrison

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • It looks like Kylie Jenner is planning on expanding her house - TMZ
  • Find out how many people have watched Demi Lovato's documentary so far - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Lourd got a tattoo in honor of her mom - TooFab
  • Snapchat is taking fans to the Upside Down - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cody Simpson goes shirtless in his new music video - Just Jared Jr