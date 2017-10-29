Matthew Morrison is a 'Proud Papa' at His Annual Halloween Party!
Matthew Morrison is embracing fatherhood!
The 38-year-old former Glee star was spotted arriving at his 6th annual Halloween bash wearing a “Proud Papa” shirt while carrying a diaper bag filled with pacifiers, clothes, and toys on Saturday night (October 28) at the Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif.
Matt and wife Renee welcomed their first child son Revel earlier this month.
Earlier that night, Renee took to Instagram to share a cute selfie with Revel.