Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Kim &amp; Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna &amp; Michael Jackson for Halloween

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna & Michael Jackson for Halloween

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 8:00 am

Miles Teller & Fiancee Keleigh Sperry Hold Hands in LAX Airport

Miles Teller & Fiancee Keleigh Sperry Hold Hands in LAX Airport

Miles Teller and fiancee Keleigh Sperry keep their heads down as they make their way through LAX airport after their flight on Saturday afternoon (October 28) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actor looked cool in gray, suede jacket while his 25-year-old fiancee rocked a bomber jacket and leggings for their flight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miles Teller

Miles and Keleigh were in New York City earlier this week where they attended the premiere of his new movie Thank You for Your Service.

The couple got engaged over the summer when Miles proposed during an African safari.

Just Jared on Facebook
miles teller keleigh sperry hold hands in lax airport 01
miles teller keleigh sperry hold hands in lax airport 02
miles teller keleigh sperry hold hands in lax airport 03
miles teller keleigh sperry hold hands in lax airport 04
miles teller keleigh sperry hold hands in lax airport 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Keleigh Sperry, Miles Teller

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr