Top Stories
Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 6:25 pm

Nicole Kidman Fights Off the Freezing Cold While Filming Her New Movie 'Boy Erased'!

Nicole Kidman Fights Off the Freezing Cold While Filming Her New Movie 'Boy Erased'!

Nicole Kidman is braving the elements for her new role!

The Academy Award-winning actress was spotted filming her new drama Boy Erased
 on Sunday (October 29) in Atlanta, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Nicole braved the freezing wind in Atlanta while filming with co-star Lucas Hedges on the set. She wore a blonde wig and vintage jewelry and clothing.

Between scenes, Lucas ran around Nicole as she jumped up and down to stay warm!

In the film, Lucas plays a gay teen who is forced to participate in a church supported gay conversion program.
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman freezing 01
nicole kidman freezing 02
nicole kidman freezing 03
nicole kidman freezing 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr