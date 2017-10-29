Nicole Kidman Fights Off the Freezing Cold While Filming Her New Movie 'Boy Erased'!

Nicole Kidman is braving the elements for her new role!

The Academy Award-winning actress was spotted filming her new drama Boy Erased

on Sunday (October 29) in Atlanta, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Nicole braved the freezing wind in Atlanta while filming with co-star Lucas Hedges on the set. She wore a blonde wig and vintage jewelry and clothing.

Between scenes, Lucas ran around Nicole as she jumped up and down to stay warm!

In the film, Lucas plays a gay teen who is forced to participate in a church supported gay conversion program.