Sarah Hyland & Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams Wear Couples Costume for Halloween
Could Sarah Hyland and The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise‘s Wells Adams be dating!? They dressed up together for Halloween and some fans are thinking they’re an item.
The 26-year-old Modern Family star posted a photo of their Stranger Things costumes, with him as Eleven and her as Dustin.
“#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween” she captioned the photo.
Though a joint Halloween costume is not proof of a relationship, fans have been commenting on the photo wondering if they’re together.
If you don’t know, Wells competed on JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette.
