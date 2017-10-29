Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 2:25 pm

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Grab Breakfast Together in New Photo

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Grab Breakfast Together in New Photo

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber grabbed breakfast together on Sunday morning (October 29) and there’s a photo of the former couple circulating on the Internet.

The pair ate breakfast solo at a cafe in Westlake Village, Calif. You can check out the photo over on TMZ.

This isn’t the first time that Selena and Justin have been hanging out recently. He was seen arriving at her house last week to hang out.

Apparently, Selena and her boyfriend The Weeknd are still going strong and he was “fully aware” that she’s been hanging with Justin recently.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr
  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    They have a toxic bond based on an event that deeply impacted them both and forever linked them together — my feeling is that rumors were true and she was pregnant but terminated. There is something very odd about how she goes back to him over and over and over, even though she’s happily with another man.

  • Janette

    The Weeknd just unfollowed all of her people, all of his people unfollowed her on social media. The whole “growing strong” is bull, either she did this behind his back or it was PR all along and the ride is over. What a let down.

  • Dean L

    who are“all her people”and“all his people”？

  • Janette

    He unfollowed her close circle of friends, her mom, her cousin & her fiancé, and her assistant. His best friend Lamar and his manager’s wife unfollowed her.