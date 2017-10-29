Sofia Richie Shares Cutest Throwback Picture

Sofia Richie wears a patterned dress while going to the mall on Saturday (October 28) in Malibu, Calif.

The 19-year-old model was joined by her boyfriend, Scott Disick.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

Earlier in the week, Sofia rocked a black bodysuit while doing some shopping with friends.

Sofia recently shared an adorable, silly throwback picture of herself from when she was just three years old. “Sof,” she simply captioned it. Check it out below!