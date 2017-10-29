Top Stories
Sun, 29 October 2017 at 9:03 am

Stars Go All Out for Matthew Morrison's Halloween Party!

Stars Go All Out for Matthew Morrison's Halloween Party!

Lots of stars dressed to the nines for Matthew Morrison‘s annual Halloween party on Saturday night (October 28) at the Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif.

Just some of the stars seen heading inside were Lauren Conrad, dressed as Cruella de Vil, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry as Beavis and Butt-Head, Darren Criss and Mia Swier as two skeletons, Chord Overstreet as a hippie, Will Poulter as Sid from Toy Story, The Bachelor‘s Corinne Olympios in a sexy look, and Scout, Tallulah, and Rumer Willis in three fun costumes!

Stay tuned for many more Halloween looks on JJ!
Photos: Backgrid
