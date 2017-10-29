Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to Kathy Griffin's Video Rant

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Dress as Madonna & Michael Jackson for Halloween

Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party - Full Coverage!

Anna Faris Seen Out with New Boyfriend (Photos)

Sun, 29 October 2017 at 11:41 am

Uzo Aduba Awarded Ally for Equality Award at HRC Dinner (Video)

Uzo Aduba poses with her Orange is the New Black co-star Taylor Schilling at the 2017 HRC National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center on Saturday evening (October 28) in Washington, DC.

At the event, Uzo was awarded the Human Rights Campaign’s Ally for Equality Award and gave a really inspiring speech on stage.

The award is given to those who “publicly stand up for the LGBTQ community, committing their time and energy to improve the lives of LGBTQ people and advance equality for all Americans.” Congrats on the honor, Uzo!

Also in attendance at the event was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who also spoke at the event.

Click inside to watch Hillary Clinton’s speech…

