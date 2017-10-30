Adam Driver May Have Revealed 'Last Jedi' Spoiler in 'British GQ'

Adam Driver gets his close up on the cover of British GQ‘s new issue.

Here’s what the 33-year-old Star Wars: The Last Jedi star had to share:

On the hidden layers of The Last Jedi characters: “I remember the initial conversations about having things ‘skinned’, peeling away layers to evolve into other people, and the person Kylo’s pretending to be on the outside is not who he is. He’s a vulnerable kid who doesn’t know where to put his energy, but when he puts his mask on, suddenly, he’s playing a role. JJ had that idea initially and I think Rian took it to the next level… [SPOILER WARNING] You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who’s hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices.”

On the death of Carrie Fisher: “It’s hard to talk about it without saying generic things. Like, ‘It’s shocking,’ but it was. Or ‘It’s incredibly sad,’ which it is. I mean, it is all of those things.”

On his character killing Han Solo: “When I watched the premiere, I felt sick to my stomach… Immediately, I thought I was going to puke. I was holding my wife’s hand, and she’s like, ‘You’re really cold. Are you OK?’ Because I just knew what was coming – I kill Harrison – and I didn’t know how this audience of 2,000 people was going to respond to it, you know?”

