Andy Cohen Explains Why He Said He Didn't Know Kathy Griffin

Andy Cohen is explaining why he recently pretended not to know Kathy Griffin.

The 49-year-old Watch What Happens Live host jokingly told paparazzi that he “didn’t know” his former Bravo co-worked Kathy when being questioned about replacing her on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live.

Kathy responded with a scathing 17-minute long video slamming Andy and he’s now speaking out about why it all went down.

“All I have to say about the mishegas of this weekend, and I only have one thing to say about this bag of bulls**t,” Andy began on WWHL.

He said that in order to “avoid getting involved” with the paparazzo, he decided to “quote the great Mariah Carey, which is funny in my mind. And stupid! Something that is so innocuous and dumb, so it’s the classic ‘I don’t know her.’”

Andy added, “Well, here is the deal. Usually with TMZ, you’re walking and you say your thing and you get in your car. Well, my driver parked on the second level of the parking lot. So we’re standing there all that time waiting for the elevator, and that’s why it kept going on and on. And I didn’t really know how to pivot in the conversation. Like, ‘What, what, I don’t know!’ So I failed my Mariah impression.”

Andy continued by saying he had no idea his comments were going to blow up and promised to explain the entire situation on Radio Andy when he felt the time was right.