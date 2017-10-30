Top Stories
Anna Kendrick Reacts to Girl's Viral 'Trolls' Halloween Costume!

A little girl’s Trolls costume for Halloween went viral this weekend and Anna Kendrick can’t get enough of the cuteness!

Chiquia Waters from Ohio shared photos and videos of her one-year-old daughter Abrielle in her custom Trolls costume and the posts went viral with over 14 million views on Facebook.

“I’m humbled because everyone is telling me how great [the costume] is,” Waters told GMA. “My mind is blown, I would have never guessed it was going to be this big in a million years. All I wanted to do was make her a super cute troll.”

Anna, who voices the role of Princess Poppy in Trolls, took to Twitter to react. “😭😫😭😫😭😫💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 My heart is bursting from cute,” she wrote.

A post shared by Abrielle W (@abrielle_w) on

