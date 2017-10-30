Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Anthony Rapp is opening up about his decision to come forward with his story about Kevin Spacey allegedly making a sexual advance toward him when he was just a teenager.

The 46-year-old actor, best known for originating the role of Mark in Rent and starring in Star Trek: Discovery, alleged that Spacey tried to seduce him when they were alone in his apartment after a party in 1986.

“I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me,” Anthony said in a statement to People. “Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that [BuzzFeed] article, and I have no further comment about it at this time.”

Spacey released a public apology on Sunday night and he also came out as gay at the same time, which caused outrage on social media.