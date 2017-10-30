Top Stories
Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Anthony Rapp is opening up about his decision to come forward with his story about Kevin Spacey allegedly making a sexual advance toward him when he was just a teenager.

The 46-year-old actor, best known for originating the role of Mark in Rent and starring in Star Trek: Discovery, alleged that Spacey tried to seduce him when they were alone in his apartment after a party in 1986.

“I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me,” Anthony said in a statement to People. “Everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that [BuzzFeed] article, and I have no further comment about it at this time.”

Spacey released a public apology on Sunday night and he also came out as gay at the same time, which caused outrage on social media.

