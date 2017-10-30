Top Stories
Kevin Spacey Comes Out as Gay &amp; Responds to Anthony Rapp's Accusation: 'I Owe Him the Sincerest Apology'

'Star Trek' Star Anthony Rapp Says Kevin Spacey Made a Pass at Him at Age 14

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 1:21 am

Celebrities React to Kevin Spacey's Apology to Anthony Rapp

Celebrities React to Kevin Spacey's Apology to Anthony Rapp

Prominent authors, journalists and actors like Billy Eichner, Dan Savage and Aimee Carrero are angrily speaking out against Kevin Spacey.

Following the 58-year-old actor’s response to Anthony Rapp‘s allegation that he attempted to make a pass on the 46-year-old Star Trek actor when he was just 14 years old on Sunday (October 29), stars are bashing Kevin for coming out as a gay man in his statement – seemingly to deflect from his alleged behavior.

Kevin Spacey sexually assaulting a minor has nothing to do with homosexuality. Also, someone should explain this to #KevinSpacey,” wrote Aimee.

“Nope to Kevin Spacey‘s statement. Nope. There’s no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child,” added Dan.

See more responses below.
