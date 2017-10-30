Celebrities React to Kevin Spacey's Apology to Anthony Rapp
Prominent authors, journalists and actors like Billy Eichner, Dan Savage and Aimee Carrero are angrily speaking out against Kevin Spacey.
Following the 58-year-old actor’s response to Anthony Rapp‘s allegation that he attempted to make a pass on the 46-year-old Star Trek actor when he was just 14 years old on Sunday (October 29), stars are bashing Kevin for coming out as a gay man in his statement – seemingly to deflect from his alleged behavior.
“Kevin Spacey sexually assaulting a minor has nothing to do with homosexuality. Also, someone should explain this to #KevinSpacey,” wrote Aimee.
“Nope to Kevin Spacey‘s statement. Nope. There’s no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child,” added Dan.
See more responses below.
Kevin Spacey sexually assaulting a minor has nothing to do with homosexuality. Also, someone should explain this to #KevinSpacey.
— Aimee Carrero Rock (@aimeecarrero) October 30, 2017
Bye bye, Spacey goodbye, it’s your turn to cry, that’s why we’ve gotta say goodbye. #ROSEARMY
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017
Just wanna be really fucking clear that being gay has nothing to do w/ going after underage folks
— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) October 30, 2017
Harvey Weinstein: "I'm going to fight the NRA!"
Kevin Spacey: "I'm gay!"
Same story different distractions….
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 30, 2017
Ashamed to have been accused of bank robbery- I forget if I did that- but this is a good time to let you all know; I am Jewish.
— Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher) October 30, 2017
SEXUAL ASSAULT IS NOT ABOUT SEXUALITY. SEXUAL ASSAULT IS ABOUT POWER. SAY IT WITH ME, PLEASE. #KevinSpacey
— Jordan Gavaris (@JordanGavaris) October 30, 2017
That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017
This whole Kevin Spacey situation reminds me that queerness is still more shocking than sexual violence to far too many people.
— Raquel Willis 🕷 (@RaquelWillis_) October 30, 2017
Kevin Spacey treating alleged abuse like you would treat losing your keys when you were drunk last summer is all you really need to know
— Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) October 30, 2017
Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child.
— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017
Me @ Kevin Spacey coming out as "gay" pic.twitter.com/XwC8oIjsDH
— Shamir (@ShamirBailey) October 30, 2017
Kevin Spacey: My sexuality is none of your biz.
Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey assaulted me when I was 14.
Kevin Spacey: I’m a proud gay man!
— Lara (@LarzMarie) October 30, 2017
Deeply, deeply unwise framing of this Kevin Spacey story, esp. as it relates to the conflation of sexual orientation and sexual assault.
— Boodak Yellow (@BroderickGreer) October 30, 2017