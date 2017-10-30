Chris Hemsworth Doesn't Mind Being Exploited with Shirtless Scenes

Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth puts in a lot of work in the gym to prepare for playing Thor and director Taika Waititi wanted to make sure his body was displayed on screen!

The 34-year-old actor opened up about doing shirtless scenes during an interview with SiriusXM on Monday (October 30) in New York City.

Chris said the original script for Thor: Ragnarok involved no shirtless scenes, but a few weeks into filming, Taika said the shirt had to come off.

After seeing playback on some scenes, Chris said to make sure the lighting on his body was decent!

“To go from ‘we’re not doing a shirtless scene’ to [eight continuous gratuitous shots], was incredibly exploitative, but I was like, okay,” Chris said.


