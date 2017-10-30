Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Suits Up for 'Thor: Ragnarok' NYC Screening

Chris Hemsworth Suits Up for 'Thor: Ragnarok' NYC Screening

Chris Hemsworth looked sharp at a screening of his new movie Thor: Ragnarok tonight!

The 34-year-old actor attended The Cinema Society’s screening at the Whitby Hotel on Monday (October 30) in New York City.

He was joined by director Taika Waititi.

The two posed for some fun photos together before heading inside!

Thor: Ragnarok, set for a November 3 release date, tells the story of the mighty Thor, who finds himself imprisoned and in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization.

ICYMI, Chris recently revealed that he doesn’t mind being exploited with shirtless scenes!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi

