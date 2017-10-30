Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2017 at 12:38 pm

Chris Hemsworth's Three Kids All Want to Be Wonder Woman for Halloween

Chris Hemsworth's Three Kids All Want to Be Wonder Woman for Halloween

Chris Hemsworth looks so handsome while arriving for his appearance at Good Morning America on Monday (October 30) in New York City.

While on the show, the 34-year-old Thor: Ragnarok star chatted about his new movie, and was also asked how his three kids – India, 5, and Tristan and Sasha, 3, – are celebrating Halloween.

Chris revealed that all three of his kids want to be Wonder Woman for Halloween.

“I said, ‘That’s awesome, but what about Thor?’ At the same time they went, ‘No.” I went, ‘Who’s stronger?’ They said, ‘Wonder Woman.’ I’m happy to play second to Wonder Woman,” he said.
Photos: Backgrid, Instar Images
