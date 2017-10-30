Top Stories
Chris Stapleton & Wife Morgane Are Expecting Twins!

Chris Stapleton & Wife Morgane Are Expecting Twins!

Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane are pregnant with twins!

The 39-year-old country singer and Morgane – who performs background, harmony, and duet vocals in Chris‘s band – made the announcement via her Instagram on Monday (October 30).

“14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way,” she captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of the duo. “Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round.”

Chris and Morgane are already parents to a son and daughter.

The couple most recently stepped out together for the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year Awards. (See photos here.)

Congrats to the happy parents!
Credit: Terry Wyatt; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton, Pregnant

