Christina Aguilera to Perform Whitney Houston Tribute at AMAs 2017

Christina Aguilera will be returning to the stage at the 2017 American Music Awards to perform a tribute to Whitney Houston‘s The Bodyguard for the movie’s upcoming 25th anniversary.

The tribute will feature memorable tracks from The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album, and Christina‘s performance will be introduced by Viola Davis.

“Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song ‘Run To You,’” the estate of Whitney E. Houston said in a statement. “It is with great appreciation and honor that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music. From the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, we thank you with great joy!”

“I am honored and humbled to be asked to participate in such a special tribute of a timeless soundtrack that has been a huge inspiration not only in my own personal life and career, but to countless aspiring singers – touching music lovers worldwide and influencing the history of music itself,” Christina added. “To be honoring THE one and only, Whitney Houston, is a blessing and I am grateful to celebrate the spirit of her songs and legend that lives on. I feel eternally fortunate to have personally met her on and off the stage. My deep appreciation for her kindness to me while coming up in the business – her graciousness, generosity, humanity and beauty – lived up to everything I could have hoped for in meeting my idol and will forever be cherished in my memory of her.”

The show will air live on November 19.