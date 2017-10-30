'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Halloween Night Songs & Dances!

Dancing with the Stars has a Halloween themed episode airing tonight!

The celebs and their pro partners will be performing individual dances in a variety of styles, and then will complete a team dance as well.

The two team captains — Drew Scott and Terrell Owens — were chosen because they had the lowest cumulative scores across the season, and they were given the chance to pick their teams in order to help boost their rankings with both the judges and viewers.

An elimination will be taking place at the end of the night.

Click inside to see the full list of songs and dances…

INDIVIDUAL DANCES

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – Charleston – “Remains of the Day” by Danny Elfman

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Contemporary – “Every Breath You Take” by Chase Holfelder

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Paso Doblé – “Animals” by Martin Garrix

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Paso Doblé – “Roundtable Rival” by Lindsey Stirling

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – Jive – “I Put a Spell on You” by Bette Midler

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – Tango – “Super Freak” by Rick James

Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Paso Doblé – “Game of Survival” by Ruelle

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – Viennese Waltz – “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron

TEAM DANCES

Team Monster Mash – “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett

Terrell (Team Captain) & Cheryl; Jordan & Lindsay; Lindsey & Mark; and Nikki & Artem.

Team Phantom of the Opera – “Phantom of the Opera” by Original London Cast.

Drew (Team Captain) Emma; Frankie & Witney; Vanessa & Maks, and Victoria & Val.