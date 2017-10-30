'Dancing with the Stars' 2017 Halloween Night Songs & Dances!
Dancing with the Stars has a Halloween themed episode airing tonight!
The celebs and their pro partners will be performing individual dances in a variety of styles, and then will complete a team dance as well.
The two team captains — Drew Scott and Terrell Owens — were chosen because they had the lowest cumulative scores across the season, and they were given the chance to pick their teams in order to help boost their rankings with both the judges and viewers.
An elimination will be taking place at the end of the night.
Click inside to see the full list of songs and dances…
INDIVIDUAL DANCES
Drew Scott & Emma Slater – Charleston – “Remains of the Day” by Danny Elfman
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Contemporary – “Every Breath You Take” by Chase Holfelder
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Paso Doblé – “Animals” by Martin Garrix
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Paso Doblé – “Roundtable Rival” by Lindsey Stirling
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – Jive – “I Put a Spell on You” by Bette Midler
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – Tango – “Super Freak” by Rick James
Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Paso Doblé – “Game of Survival” by Ruelle
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – Viennese Waltz – “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron
TEAM DANCES
Team Monster Mash – “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett
Terrell (Team Captain) & Cheryl; Jordan & Lindsay; Lindsey & Mark; and Nikki & Artem.
Team Phantom of the Opera – “Phantom of the Opera” by Original London Cast.
Drew (Team Captain) Emma; Frankie & Witney; Vanessa & Maks, and Victoria & Val.