Top Stories
Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 10:05 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' 2017: Top 6 Celebs Revealed!

Next Slide »

'Dancing With the Stars' 2017: Top 6 Celebs Revealed!

We’re getting closer and closer to the end of the season on Dancing With the Stars and there are now six contestants left!

Following a double elimination during the Halloween episode on Monday (October 30), seven stars have been voted off the show so far.

WHO WENT HOME? Meet the contestants who were voted off sixth

All of the contestants did individual dances along with team dances this week.

At the end of the show, the scores from the night were combined with the votes from last week to determine who was to be eliminated from the competition.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top six…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr