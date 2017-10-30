'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 7 Recap - See the Scores!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!

Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the seventh week of season 25 and the scores are in!

During the competition this week, the couples were tasked with performing one unlearned dance with a Halloween theme.

This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.

Victoria & Val – 27 out of 30

Nikki & Artem – 24 out of 30

Jordan & Lindsay – 30 out of 30

Nick & Peta – xx out of 30

Vanessa & Maks – 24 out of 30

Frankie & Witney – 30 out of 30

Terrell & Cheryl – 25 out of 30

Drew & Emma – 27 out of 30

Lindsey & Mark – 27 out of 30

Group Dances:

Team Monster Mash (Nikki, Lindsey, Terrell, Jordan) – 24 out of 30

Team Phantom of the Ballroom (Drew, Victoria, Vanessa, Frankie) – 30 out of 30