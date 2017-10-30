'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 7 Recap - See the Scores!
SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to see the full recap from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars!
Dancing With The Stars just wrapped up the seventh week of season 25 and the scores are in!
During the competition this week, the couples were tasked with performing one unlearned dance with a Halloween theme.
This season’s judges – Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli – gave their opinion of the couple’s dances and the scores were finalized.
Victoria & Val – 27 out of 30
Nikki & Artem – 24 out of 30
Jordan & Lindsay – 30 out of 30
Nick & Peta – xx out of 30
Vanessa & Maks – 24 out of 30
Frankie & Witney – 30 out of 30
Terrell & Cheryl – 25 out of 30
Drew & Emma – 27 out of 30
Lindsey & Mark – 27 out of 30
Group Dances:
Team Monster Mash (Nikki, Lindsey, Terrell, Jordan) – 24 out of 30
Team Phantom of the Ballroom (Drew, Victoria, Vanessa, Frankie) – 30 out of 30