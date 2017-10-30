Donald Trump's Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Charged with Conspiracy, Celebrities React

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump‘s former campaign chairman, and Rick Gates, former Trump campaign official, have been indicted by the Justice Department, CNN reports.

The 12 counts against them are conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, and some are speculating that there may be a link in the presidential election and collusion with Russia.

Click inside to read some celebrity reactions…