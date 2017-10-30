Donald Trump's Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Charged with Conspiracy, Celebrities React
Paul Manafort, Donald Trump‘s former campaign chairman, and Rick Gates, former Trump campaign official, have been indicted by the Justice Department, CNN reports.
The 12 counts against them are conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, and some are speculating that there may be a link in the presidential election and collusion with Russia.
Click inside to read some celebrity reactions…
Hey @realDonaldTrump! Just a reminder! Paul Manafort is your former campaign manager. He’s turning himself in to the feds. #neverforget
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 30, 2017
I hope Mueller takes down anyone guilty of collusion with Russia…Democrats included. It’s the only way to protect our democracy. 🇺🇸
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 30, 2017
Trump campaign chairman, Manafort. Good riddance. Also Remember, he is responsible for Pence being in the WH.
— steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) October 30, 2017
And so it begins. Former Campaign Manager Manafort & protege Gates asked to surrender to Mueller. https://t.co/o0nNqvioti?amp=1
— Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) October 30, 2017
They’re totally innocent. https://t.co/yyc6duJ7e1
— Jesse Lee Soffer (@jesseleesoffer) October 30, 2017
Paul Manafucked https://t.co/YSfrykXQba
— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) October 30, 2017