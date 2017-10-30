Top Stories
Selena Gomez &amp; Justin Bieber Spend Sunday Together (Photos)

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Spend Sunday Together (Photos)

Celebrities React to Kevin Spacey's Apology to Anthony Rapp

Celebrities React to Kevin Spacey's Apology to Anthony Rapp

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 9:40 am

Donald Trump's Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Charged with Conspiracy, Celebrities React

Donald Trump's Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Charged with Conspiracy, Celebrities React

Paul Manafort, Donald Trump‘s former campaign chairman, and Rick Gates, former Trump campaign official, have been indicted by the Justice Department, CNN reports.

The 12 counts against them are conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, and some are speculating that there may be a link in the presidential election and collusion with Russia.

Click inside to read some celebrity reactions…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr
  • meme

    Alyssa Milano needs to get a life and the rest of these “celebrities” I’ve never heard of.

  • Lawrence Rainbow

    Damn straight!.

  • Lawrence Rainbow

    Damn straight!.