Donna Karan Apologizes Again for Harvey Weinstein Comments About Women 'Asking For It'

Donna Karan is apologizing again for her comments about women “asking for it” with regards to Harvey Weinstein.

“I want to say how sorry I am,” the fashion designer said in an interview with Robin Roberts. “What I said is so wrong and not who I am.”

“I had just … come from a 14-hour plane trip. I walked into a situation that I wasn’t prepared for in any circumstances whatsoever…I had been away for a month and a half. I heard a whisper, but there were whispers all over. … It wasn’t till a day and a half after that I truly heard about it. That’s my honest truth. I didn’t know,” Donna said.

If you missed it, after the Harvey Weinstein allegations were revealed, Donna said, “How do we display ourselves, how do we present ourselves as women, what are we asking? Are we asking for it, you know, by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality? It’s not Harvey Weinstein. You look at everything all over the world today, you know, and how women are dressing and, you know, what they’re asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble.”