Anthony Rapp Explains Why He Came Forward with Kevin Spacey Story

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 11:03 pm

Drew Scott Heads to the Graveyard For 'DWTS' Halloween Night (Video)

Drew Scott just got his highest score yet on Dancing With The Stars!

The 39-year-old Property Brothers star hit the dance floor for Halloween Night with his partner Emma Slater on Monday (October 30) in Los Angeles.

The dancing duo decided to do the Charleston to “Remains of the Day” by Danny Elfman.

The performance earned them their highest score of the season, landing all nines from the judges and giving them an overall score of 27 out of 30.

To vote for Drew and Emma, make sure to call 1-800-868-3404!

Check out Drew and Emma‘s entire dance below…
