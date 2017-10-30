Top Stories
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber Spend Sunday Together (Photos)

Celebrities React to Kevin Spacey's Apology to Anthony Rapp

Claire Foy Releases Statement on Adam Sandler Repeatedly Touching Her Knee

Just Jared Halloween Party 2017 - RECAP!

Mon, 30 October 2017 at 11:05 am

DWTS' Lindsey Stirling Suffers Rib Injury, Could Force Her to Forfeit Season (Report)

UPDATE: A representative has confirmed that it is unknown if Lindsey will be dancing tonight or continuing the season after her injury.

Violinist Lindsey Stirling‘s Dancing with the Stars season is reportedly in jeopardy after she suffered a rib injury in rehearsal.

The 31-year-old was reportedly practicing a dance move when she injured herself and was taken to the hospital. She suffered a “blunt rib injury” and “possible separation,” TMZ is reporting, and could force her to bow out of tonight’s dance.

Her dance partner Mark Ballas reportedly went with her to the hospital. If she bows out of tonight’s performance, she’ll have to forfeit the season. Lindsey was considered a front runner for the Mirror Ball trophy.
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Lindsey Stirling

