DWTS' Lindsey Stirling Suffers Rib Injury, Could Force Her to Forfeit Season (Report)

UPDATE: A representative has confirmed that it is unknown if Lindsey will be dancing tonight or continuing the season after her injury.

Violinist Lindsey Stirling‘s Dancing with the Stars season is reportedly in jeopardy after she suffered a rib injury in rehearsal.

The 31-year-old was reportedly practicing a dance move when she injured herself and was taken to the hospital. She suffered a “blunt rib injury” and “possible separation,” TMZ is reporting, and could force her to bow out of tonight’s dance.

Her dance partner Mark Ballas reportedly went with her to the hospital. If she bows out of tonight’s performance, she’ll have to forfeit the season. Lindsey was considered a front runner for the Mirror Ball trophy.