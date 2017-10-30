Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2017 at 3:50 am

Elle Fanning Shows Off Fit Figure In Studio City

Elle Fanning Shows Off Fit Figure In Studio City

Elle Fanning wears a bright red top and bottoms while leaving her Pilates class on Saturday (October 28) in Studio City, Calif.

The 19-year-old actress showed off her toned figure. Looks like all the hard work is paying off!

Elle has been back on the West Coast for the week after spending the last month in New York City while filming her new untitled Woody Allen film.

Elle recently attended the 2017 InStyle Awards where she received the Breakthrough Style Star award.

“Thank you @instylemagazine for the 2017 Breakthrough Style Star award ⭐️ a gorgeous (hot) LA night at the Getty! Happy that Marilyn and James could join the festivities @versace_official 😘 and Sam, my mother unicorn 🦄 your speech was everything! I’m still that 13 year old fangirling with you over 90′s Kate and Bardot @samanthamcmillen_stylist 💇🏼: @justjenda #bangin 💄: @erinayanianmonroe #barbiegirl,” she wrote on Instagram after the event.
Photos: BackGrid USA
