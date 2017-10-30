Emily Kinney Shares 10 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About Her! (Exclusive)

Emily Kinney is a multi-talented star with roles on hit shows like The Walking Dead and the new series Ten Days in the Valley, as well as a music career!

The 32-year-old entertainer just dropped the video for “Mermaid Song,” which you can watch right here, and also exclusively shared 10 Fun Facts with us that you might now know about her:

1. From Nebraska!

2. Before TV shows and music, I worked on Broadway and in theatre. I also sang backup for different indie Brooklyn bands before I started doing my own music project.

3. I love swimming and try to as much as possible.

4. My favorite band is Frightened Rabbit.

5. My favorite ice cream is mint chip.

6. Coffee addict.

7. Favorite song is ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon.

8. Favorite movie is True Romance and I like to act out Alabama’s lines and monologues for my boyfriend.

9. I love poems and words and my favorite poet is Mary Oliver.

10. I have two sisters. One older and one younger.

Watch the “Mermaid Song” video below and download the track on iTunes!