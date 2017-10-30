Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2017 at 10:40 pm

Frankie Muniz Gets His First Perfect Score on 'DWTS' (Video)

Frankie Muniz Gets His First Perfect Score on 'DWTS' (Video)

Frankie Muniz got a little creepy for Dancing With The Stars Halloween Night and landed himself a perfect score!

The 31-year-old former Malcolm in the Middle actor and his partner Witney Carson hit the dance floor on Monday (October 30) in Los Angeles.

The duo decided to do a Contemporary dance to “Every Breath You Take” as performed by Chase Holfelder.

The eerie dance earned the duo all 10s from the judges, giving them their first perfect score!

To vote for Frankie and Witney, make sure to call 1-800-868-3405!

Check out Frankie and Witney‘s entire dance below…
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
