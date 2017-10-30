'House of Cards' Creator Responds to Kevin Spacey Allegations

Beau Willimon, the creator of House of Cards, has released a statement about the allegations made by Anthony Rapp against the Netflix show’s star Kevin Spacey.

“Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling. During he time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously, and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage,” Beau wrote in a statement released on his Twitter account.

In addition to responding to the allegations that he made a pass at Anthony when he was only 14, Kevin chose to use his apology as the place to come out, causing added controversy.