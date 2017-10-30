Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2017 at 3:15 pm

'House of Cards' Ending with Sixth & Final Season

'House of Cards' Ending with Sixth & Final Season

Netflix’s hit show House of Cards will be ending after six seasons.

The final 13 episodes will air in 2018, THR reports. News of the show’s end comes mere hours after the show’s star, Kevin Spacey, has been accused of sexual misconduct by Anthony Rapp. Anthony said that Kevin tried to come onto him when he was only 14.

Kevin responded to Anthony‘s reveal with an apology and he also came out as gay.

It’s unclear if Netflix’s decision to end the show was already planned, or if the decision was made after Kevin‘s misconduct allegations came to light.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: House of Cards, Kevin Spacey, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Anna Faris cozies up to new boyfriend Michael Barrett during a romantic date - TMZ
  • Isabela Moner is the cutest Dora the Explorer - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume gets Cher stamp of approval - TooFab
  • Zachary Levi has signed on to star in Shazam! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Yara Shahidi reveals what it's like filming grown-ish - Just Jared Jr