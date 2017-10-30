'House of Cards' Spinoffs in the Works at Netflix

House of Cards may have announced season six will be end of the series but it won’t be the end of the story!

It was just revealed that Netflix has plans to create spinoffs from the popular television show.

The streaming service is in the early stages of development on multiple ideas for the potential spinoffs, according to Variety.

One show could focus on Doug Stamper, the political aide-de-camp played by actor Michael Kelly in the first five seasons.

Other ideas that occur in the House of Cards universe are also being explored but have not yet been revealed.