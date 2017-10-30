Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2017 at 4:42 pm

Jennifer Lawrence to Guest Host on 'Kimmel' with Kim Kardashian as Her Guest!

Jimmy Kimmel is taking a week off from Jimmy Kimmel Live as his son is undergoing heart surgery, so he has a lineup of celebrity guests to take over the hosting duties.

The most exciting part of the lineup this week is Jennifer Lawrence hosting on Thursday night with Kim Kardashian as the guest, according to EW.

Everyone knows that Jennifer is a huge fan of the Kardashian family, so we can’t wait to see what happens during the interview!

Shaquille O’Neal will host tonight’s episode with Mila Kunis as the guest, Dave Grohl is hosting the Halloween episode with Kristen Bell and Alice Cooper as guests, and Channing Tatum will host on Wednesday with Ellen DeGeneres as the guest.

Jimmy will return to the show next week.
