Jennifer Lopez Brings Her Bedazzled Starbucks Cup to Set!

Jennifer Lopez is hard at work on her upcoming film Second Act!

The 48-year-old entertainer was spotted during some downtime on the movie’s set on Monday afternoon (October 30) in New York City.

Jennifer had her hair and makeup done for filming and looked stunning in a form-fitting skirt and top.

She was carrying her beloved custom Starbucks cup that is covered in crystals and features her personal logo on one side.

Jennifer‘s film Second Act, set to hit theaters in 2018, tells the story of a big-box store employee who reinvents her life and her life-story and shows Madison Avenue what street smarts can do.