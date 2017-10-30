Top Stories
Mon, 30 October 2017 at 2:20 am

Jenny McCarthy Reveals Her Favorite Hugh Hefner Memory

Jenny McCarthy Reveals Her Favorite Hugh Hefner Memory

Jenny McCarthy is opening up about one of her favorite memories of the late Hugh Hefner, the Playboy icon who died last month.

Jenny answered a fan question during the Sunday episode (October 29) of Watch What Happens Live.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenny McCarthy

Jenny described her experience of trying out to pose as a centerfold, when Hugh encouraged her to go home and practice because her face “looked like you hit a deer with your car. You look so horrified!”

Jenny revealed that instead of trying to find her sexy face, she came back with a smile the next day and got the job.

Watch her explain below!
Photos: Bravo TV
Posted to: Hugh Hefner, Jenny McCarthy

