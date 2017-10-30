Top Stories
'Justice League' Cast Tours China to Promote the Movie!

The cast of Justice League stops to take a selfie in front of the Temple of Heaven during a press tour in Beijing, China.

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller toured around China together to promote the film, which is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on November 17.

Henry took to his Instagram account after the quick tour ended to send his gratitude to the fans he met.

“The early bird catches his plane! Thank you so much China for your spectacular hospitality! We all had such an incredible time and I’m sure I speak for the whole League when I say that we can’t wait to be back,” he wrote.
Photos: SunHao
