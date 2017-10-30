Kelly Clarkson Sings 'Meaning of Life' Song for 'Today' Concert!

Kelly Clarkson‘s new album Meaning of Life is out now and she performed the title track during an appearance on The Today Show on Monday morning (October 30) in New York City.

The 35-year-old singer also sang her current single “Love So Soft” during the mini-concert on the morning program.

You can catch Kelly as a guest adviser on The Voice this week and next week during the knockout round. She will be joining the show as a coach next season!

